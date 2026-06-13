Police arrested eight people including at least one woman as 4,000 people joined a demo and counter-protest in Brighton today (Sunday 13 June).

Sussex Police estimated that about 300 turned out for a “Stop the Boats” protest while about 4,000 others gathered for an event called the Carnival Against Fascism.

The counter-protesters were entertained by Fatboy Slim outside Brighton railway station. He posted a message on social media, saying: “Never been more proud of my home town. More disco, less fascism.”

Arrests were made for public order offences, having a pyrotechnic and assaulting police as officers worked to allow protesters to demonstrate while trying to minimise disruption.

Sussex Police said: “More than 4,000 people gathered today (Saturday 13 June) to protest in Brighton city centre.

“We had a large policing operation in place, working with our partners to facilitate peaceful and lawful protest and ensuring the safety of all those involved and the wider public.

“A total of eight arrests were made, ranging from public order offences to assaults against emergency workers.”

A rump of those attending the South East Patriots protest about uncontrolled immigration ended up on Hove Lawns, by Courtenay Gate.

Those listening to a speaker appeared to be outnumbered by police vehicles – let alone officers – and were effectively boxed in by a fleet of minibus-style public order vans and with a phalanx of police motorbikes poised on the A259 Kingsway.

The last of the demonstrators were escorted towards Hove railway station at about 6pm and dispersed.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays, the police divisional commander in Brighton and Hove, said: “We understand that there was some disruption near the railway station and surrounding roads.

“Public order policing is complex and, while we understand this can be frustrating, we always balance the rights of all protest groups and the wider community.

“Public safety is always our priority. I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we worked hard in ensuring that all of those attending the city, for whatever reason, were able to do so safely.”