Fatboy Slim has been entertaing Carnival Against Fascism protesters outside Brighton Station.

The protest was organised in response to a demo organised by a group called the South East Patriots.

The first arrest this morning was made before the demo had even started.

Earliet, Sussex Police said: “Our officers are in place at a planned protest in Brighton today, keeping you safe while facilitating peaceful protest.

“We have already arrested a man on suspicion of a public order offence in Queen’s Road and he has been taken to custody.”

The South East Patriots planned to host a march through the centre of Brighton, starting at noon.

The group is urging better control of Britain’s borders, enforcement of immigration laws and for illegal immigrants to be deported.

The counter-protest, involving about two dozen groups under the banner the Carnival Against Fascism, was due to start at 11am, aiming to show that far right supporters are not welcome in Brighton.

As well as Fatboy Slim, other musicians have added their names to the Carnival Against Fascism cause including Phil Hartnoll from Orbital who said that he might play a set on a portable 12-volt sound system.