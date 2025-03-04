Six new tennis courts have now opened at Hove Beach Park, run by the same private operator as its padel courts.

Game4Padel will also be running the park’s table tennis and pickleball, alongside coaching sessions.

An open day with Game4Padel coaches is planned for this spring – with free sessions for all.

The table tennis will be free to use by anyone in the park.

The tennis courts will also be home to the long-established King Alfred Tennis Club, who will once again play their Parks League matches and host their club sessions here.

Councillor Julie Cattell, Lead Member for Major Projects, said: “The racket sports offered by Game4Padel will join bowls, croquet, skating, skateboarding, BMX and sand sports, ensuring the new park offers sports and leisure facilities for all ages and abilities.

“The range of sports facilities, gardens and cafes in Hove Beach Park are transforming the area. I hope that the superb reception these new facilities are receiving from users will inspire the work of the new Seafront Development Board to transform other parts of our seafront.”

Game4Padel CEO Michael Gradon said: “The padel courts have been really busy since we opened in December, with a high number of bookings in January and February, despite the weather.

“The tennis facilities have been eagerly awaited and we are sure, with the help of our excellent coaching team, they will be equally popular in the coming months.

“The investment in these facilities should be celebrated, as well as the council’s foresight to work with external partners like Game4Padel to use our expertise in building thriving racket sport communities.”