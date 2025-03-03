Ikea’s new signage for the outside of Churchill Square has been revealed.

The furniture giant’s sister company Ingka Group, which bought the shopping centre in 2023, has applied to put up new signs.

They include the store’s distinctive blue and yellow logo, as well as new digital advertising screens.

Ikea is planning on opening a new store selling smaller items from its range in the former Debenhams unit.

It has not yet given an opening date, other than in 2025 after the opening of its new Oxford Street store in London.

Recruitment started for the Oxford Street store last month, with roles set to start early this month with an eight-week training programme ahead of its grand opening.

The planning application for Churchill Square’s signage says: “The proposal seeks advertisement consent for the installation of a series of signage (both illuminated and non-illuminated) across entrances and façades at Churchill Square Shopping Centre.

“The application relates to the erection of LCD screens and upgraded fascia at both northern entrances and associated towers to the Churchill Square Shopping Centre.

“In addition, consent is sought for the relocation of the existing Churchill Square banner and new IKEA signs along Russell Road.

“Consent is not sought for signage within the Shopping Centre’s curtilage, and within the ownership boundary. These are, however, submitted alongside the application for additional context of the rebranding, watermarked “For Information Only”.

“The proposed works seek to modernise the Churchill Square Shopping Centre and facilitate its rebranding to ensure the continued vitality of Churchill Square as the designated primary Regional Shopping Centre.”