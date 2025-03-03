The legendary former Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell is widely regarded as the poet laureate of the punk era and has been carrying the banner ever since via his solo career. He has announced a select 10-date UK tour with his band for this coming November where he will not be performing his 1979 ‘Nosferatu’ album in its entirety, but also some Stranglers choice cuts, as well as some solo delicacies.

The tour is aptly titled ‘Come And Get Some Tour’ and will be calling in at Norwich, Holmfirth, Liverpool, London, Coventry, Frome, Brighton, Glasgow, Dunfermline and Newcastle. The Brighton concert will be taking place at the popular Concorde 2 venue on Madeira Drive on Sunday 16th November.

Interestingly, this Brighton concert will fall on the exact date that the ‘Nosferatu’ album originally surfaced 45 years earlier, 16th November 1979. The album was a one-off album collaboration between Hugh Cornwell and Captain Beefheart drummer Robert Williams, who had met each other back in April 1978, when Cornwell attended a trio of Beefheart shows in San Francisco, just after the Stranglers North American tour. They kept in touch and just before Christmas 1978 Cornwell invited Williams to record an album with him. The famed ‘Nosferatu’ film from back in 1922 had been a silent movie and so Cornwell decided to try to approximate an emotional soundtrack for it. The outcome being the 10 tunes contained on the LP. These being: ‘Nosferatu’ (1:43), ‘Losers In A Lost Land’ (4:27), ‘White Room’ (3:52), ‘Irate Caterpillar’ (5:00), ‘Rhythmic Itch’ (2:11), ‘Wired’ (3:05), ‘Big Bug’ (5:32), ‘Mothra’ (3:13), ‘Wrong Way Round’ (5:01), ‘Puppets’ (2:33).

Special guests for the ‘Come And Get Some Tour’ are The Courettes, who are also known as The Fabulous Courettes. They are a husband and wife team-up of Martin and Flavia Couri, who operate as a guitar and drum duo a la White Stripes. The Courettes have amalgamated a unique blend of garage rock, doo-wop, blues and 60s pop that’s remained a strong component of their sound for the best part of a decade.

Tickets for the Brighton concert can be purchased HERE.

