Brighton man jailed for five years for savage attack

A Brighton man has been jailed for five and a half years for an unprovoked and “savage” attack.

Anthony Grist, 46, of Margaret Street, in Kemp Town, attacked 34-year-old David Wright in Beaconsfield Road, near Preston Circus.

Grist, who was convicted last year of drunkenly attacking a complete stranger, left Mr Wright needing surgery for his injuries.

Sussex Police said: “A man from Brighton has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of wounding with intent.

“Anthony Grist, 46, of Margaret Street, was found guilty following a six-day trial at Brighton Crown Court, which began on Monday 12 December.

“He was sentenced on Monday 19 December after the jury delivered a unanimous verdict.

“Grist assaulted a 34-year-old man in Beaconsfield Road just before midnight on Friday 20 May of this year as the man walked home from band practice.

“The victim sustained serious lacerations to his head and legs which required surgery. He has since recovered.

“Initial inquiries took place, extensively around house-to-house visits and CCTV gathering, which led to Grist being quickly identified and arrested during the early hours of Saturday 21 May. He was released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continued.

“Forensic checks were completed on a blood-stained jacket and boots he was wearing on the night of the assault which linked him to the victim’s DNA.

“Grist pleaded not guilty and his trial began on Monday 12 December at Brighton Crown Court.

“The jury deliberated for four hours and found Grist guilty – and an immediate custodial sentence was handed down by the judge Recorder Neil Mercer.”

Crime investigator Rose Horan said: “This was an unprovoked attack which the victim described as ‘savage’.

“Anthony Grist repeatedly kicked and stamped on the victim while he lay on the ground defenceless.

“As His Honour Judge Mercer handed down sentence, he told Grist that the attack was brutal and that had it continued for much longer it could have been a murder.

“I would like to praise the bravery and determination of the victim in this case as well as the members of public who stepped in to help him, raised the alarm and attended court to give evidence.

“I’d also like to thank my colleagues for delivering a thorough and robust response on the night which ensured this violent offender was swiftly identified. He is now removed from our streets.”

Last year, Grist was spared prison by District Judge Tessa Szagun after he attacked Ismael N’Aabi, in Brighton.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court, the district judge was told that Grist had given up drinking alcohol and turned his life around.