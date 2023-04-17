Trial under way for Brighton campaigners charged after M25 protests

The trial of two Insulate Britain campaigners from Brighton and two fellow protesters is due to start at Hove Crown Court today (Monday 17 April).

All four were arrested while taking part in a protest on the M25 in September 2021.

Alexander Rodger, 33, of Ditchling Road, Brighton, and Venetia Carter, 58, of Sutherland Road, Brighton, deny causing a public nuisance by obstructing the motorway.

They are being tried with Catherine Eastburn, 55, of St Gerard’s Close, London, and Cameron Ford, 32, of The Homing, Cambridge.

The trial is the first of a number of trials resulting from arrests made on the day although a number of others have been dealt with by the courts after pleading guilty.

The charge alleges that they “obstructed the public from exercising their right of free passage along the highway”.

The trial is being presided over by Judge Stephen Mooney at Hove Crown Court.

Counsel for the prosecution are Alex Young and Kate Temple-Mabe. Raj Chada represents Alex Rodger and Venetia Carter, Catherine Eastburn and Cameron Ford are representing themselves.

The trial has been set down for five days.

If convicted, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.