Candidate profiles – Ten stand for two seats in Westbourne and Poets Corner

Ten candidates are standing for two seats in Westbourne and Poets Corner on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Friends of Brighton and Hove Independents candidate James Verguson is a retired cabbie who has lived in Westbourne for almost 30 years.

He said: “As a city cabbie for 26 years I have seen an unacceptable decline in the upkeep of Brighton and Hove and how tax-paying citizens are disregarded.

“The more council tax we pay, the less we get for it and this needs urgent remedy. My friends and neighbours are all behind me on this.

He is concerned about the “threat of a mini-Holland”, sewage released into the sea, weeds, potholes and overdevelopment.

Green Party candidate Renato Marques, 29, is an NHS worker. He said: “I have seen and experienced first-hand the struggles and pressures NHS workers and renters are facing across the city.

“I’m making it my mission to create and develop the required support structures. This ranges from helping people with the ‘cost of living crisis’ and to tackling landlords renting out flats and houses at extortionate prices while people are living in cold, damp and mouldy properties.

“I also want to take the solidarity the gay community received and extend to the trans community in Brighton and Hove.

“I’ve worked in the area and seen first-hand a lack of action in tackling issues residents have raised locally.

“I want to be listening ear the residents so desperately need to resolve issues such as the bins in Portland Road, the weed hotspots around the ward and overflowing public drains.

“These factors together give the ward a sense of lack of care and I will work from day one to address the issues residents have been raising.”

Green Party candidate Geoff Shanks, 69, is retired. He said: “I’ve been active in the local Green Party, volunteered with charities and am currently serving as treasurer and trustee of a local charity.

“I have relevant functional skills and over 40 years of experience to contribute from my working life.

“I want to be part of a Green administration building on the work done so far.

“Now I am retired, I have the time available to be able to focus fully on the role, and apply my skills to benefit local residents and the city as a whole.

“I have lived in Westbourne and Poets Corner for the last four years and in the city for 20.

“I have campaigned there in national and local elections and am a member of several local community organisations so I have a good understanding of local issues and ideas for how to resolve them.”

The Green Party candidates said that the key issues in the ward were

The frequency of recycling collections and seasonal responses to clearing leaves and weeds

Road safety and accident hotspots in Portland Road

High volumes of traffic that “rat-runs” through residential areas of Poets Corner and the Pembrokes

Potential resident parking overspill from high-density housing developments in Sackville Road

Sympathy of new housing developments to the existing environment

Kingsway to the Sea delivering promised benefits to residents, including biodiversity net increase

Bid to government for £20 million to fund “mini-Holland” developments, following the highly favourable feasibility report

Labour candidate Julie Cattell, 67, is a town planner. She is on Twitter @cooljool80 and shares a campaign account with Leslie Pumm @WPC4Labour.

She said: “No one party has had an overall majority of our city council this century. Twenty-three years of no overall control has led to a series of poor and compromised decisions, the worst being funding the i360.

“The residents of Brighton and Hove have made it quite clear that they are fed up with the Greens locally and the Tories nationally, giving the Labour Party the best chance to win an overall majority and to effect real change.

“As a former councillor, I can bring my skills and experience to be part of that change.

“Westbourne and Poets Corner has everything that makes up a vibrant, lively and mixed community, with great primary schools, a well-used park and an excellent range of thriving independent shops and businesses – including a community bakery and a small batch gin distillery!

“I’ve really enjoyed talking to residents during our campaign, always receiving a warm and friendly reception. I look forward to working hard to represent this wonderful community in a majority Labour council.

“We’ve been talking to local residents since the beginning of the year and the issue that comes up time and time again is rubbish and recycling collection.

“The poor level of service has led to bins overflowing on to narrow pavements, particularly in Poets Corner.

“Dog mess is an increasing problem too. As a majority Labour council, resolving the rubbish and recycling problems and improving the cleanliness of our streets is one of our key priorities.

“The people of Westbourne and Poets Corner need and want change. We will deliver that change.”

Labour candidate Leslie Pumm, 29, is a web and graphic designer. He is on Twitter @LeslieAlan, Instagram @lesalan and Facebook www.facebook.com/lesliealanpumm.

He said: “Brighton and Hove is probably one of the most diverse cities in the UK. On a sunny day walking along the seafront, you can hear all sorts of languages and experience cultures from across the globe.

“With this in mind, it shocked me that our council doesn’t reflect the diverse population of Brighton and Hove at all. This inspired me to stand for election and give a voice to all those who have not been represented so far.

“Westbourne and Poets’ Corner is a gorgeous part of our city. As a coastal ward, it offers you opportunities to walk along the beach or enjoy a cuppa in one of the many cafés.

“You can even find a high street with unique shops and local businesses in Portland Road.

“Add to this a geographically advantageous location that makes Westbourne and Poets Corner almost a 20-minute neighbourhood with a strong sense of togetherness.

“Unfortunately, the incompetence of the current Green administration has taken its toll of my community.

“Residents and businesses cannot rely on reliable rubbish collection, the recycling service is not up to scratch, weeds line the pavements, posing a real safety hazard, and some parts of the ward even must cope with dealers turning the streets into a drug market at night.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Geoff Date is an accountant. Mr Date wants to leave the city in a better state then when he joined it and represent the ward he lives in.

He said that the key issues in the ward were missed refuse collection, dog mess and weeds. He said: “Some dog owners have ceased picking up the mess.

“The vegetation growing on the pavements … I would try to encourage civic pride and suggest that those fit enough, who could afford to, water the pavements in front of their property with salted water. This will kill the vegetation and make it sterile, stopping the weeds from returning. I do this.”

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidate Dave Hill is a professor, socialist agitator and organiser.

He said: “Councillors (and) councils can make a difference. As a councillor on Brighton Borough Council and East Sussex County Council in the 1970s and 1980s, for a time, as leader of the Labour Group of councillors, I took part in councils improving services.

“I would input (and) agitate for socialist policies aimed at social class, ‘race’ and gender equality.

“And to be part of a national fightback against the government – whether a Tory government or Starmer’s right-wing Labour government.

“Councils should refuse to make cuts – and pay for improved services from balances and loans – to force governments to restore decent levels of funding.

“Wherever I have been a councillor, I became fully involved in local campaigns, eg, over housing, community facilities, pedestrianisation, schools / class sizes / funding.

“I also organised and led well-publicised city-wide campaigns for nursery education and for the elderly. I am an organiser over local and city-wide issues.

“As far as this ward – Westbourne and Poets Corner – goes, it’s got a really nice ‘feel’ to it but behind the nice ‘feel’, there is fear, anger, dread – of paying bills, of paying for heating and eating.

“Councils should campaign against austerity and act, eg, to provide free school meals for all schoolchildren.

“Most issues are common to the whole city. We are talking of a decade of service cuts – cuts to schools, youth clubs, libraries, environmental services, social services, help for the elderly.

“Just one example – Brighton and Hove schools have had cuts of £15.6 million since 2015 – a disgrace! Children and teenagers suffer.

“Brighton and Hove City Council is chronically short-staffed – many vacancies unfilled. This is partly because of low rates of pay.

“TUSC councillors would propose that no council worker should earn less than £15 per hour. Funding for improved wages and services can come from balances and loans – and government funding.”

UK Independence Party candidate Patricia Ann Mountain is retired. She said: “I would like to give the residents of Westbourne and Poets Corner Ward a voice. I can think of no better way to achieve this than being an elected member of Brighton and Hove City Council.

“I have lived in this ward for over 20 years. I think I know the problems we have here.

“We must improve the safety of our streets and pavements and rectify the hazards caused by poor maintenance, in particular, of the trees lining our roads.

“Uneven pavements, often inadequately illuminated at night, represent a danger to all.

“Is there a single road in Brighton and Hove that is free from potholes? I don’t think so. Mending potholes must be a priority.”

The Conservative Party is fielding two candidates Michael Bates and Mark Clayton.

What are your views on low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs)?

James Verguson said: “LTNs will damage the city and people’s livelihoods and are completely unnecessary when all vehicles are switching to EV.”

Renato Marques and Geoff Shanks said: “We strongly favour them, for the benefits they bring in terms of health and safety of local residents – and for their contribution to lessening the impact of the climate crisis.

“Residential areas should not suffer high volumes of through traffic and the pollution this brings as well as the damage to roads which are not designed for such volumes.

“We’re pleased that the council is submitting a “mini-Holland” bid for government funding in Wish and Westbourne and Poets Corner to implement similar types of traffic calming, additional active travel infrastructure and junction improvements.”

Julie Cattel and Leslie Pumm said: “Green politicians said that Labour’s budget amendment shows we are against low-traffic neighbourhoods and not committed to combating the climate crisis.

“Yet, Labour set up the Climate Assembly in the city and were clear that we must listen to and work with communities in delivering carbon-reduction measures, such as LTNs and 20-minute neighbourhoods.

“We are not against the principle of low-traffic neighbourhoods – we’ve regularly backed residents in various calls for traffic-calming measures in different parts of the city – we just don’t support poorly designed LTNs in the wrong places where residents evidently don’t want them.”

Geoff Date said: “Broadly, Liberal Democrats support the concept of LTNs. It seems that the first attempt in Brighton in the Hanover area was botched.

“There was insufficient consultation with residents and then the funding was cut after a row between Labour and Green groups on the council.

“Maybe it would make more sense to spend money on improving the existing pavements in these areas.”

Dave Hill said: “I am in favour of low-traffic neighbourhoods and the increasing use of 20mph speed limits. After consulting with local residents, I would be happy to see much of Poets Corner with a 20mph speed limit.

“I am an occasional cyclist. It’s scary, cycling around some parts of Brighton. I am in favour of more cycle lanes on major roads.

“I thought it was a mistake to get rid of the extra cycle lane along the Old Shoreham Road, for example. I welcome – and use – the cycle lanes along the seafront, for example, along Kingsway.”

Patricia Ann Mountain said: “I would like to see a return to general use of all bus and cycle lanes which are largely unused and cause tailbacks in remaining lanes.

“I do not agree with low-traffic zones and streets reduced to dead ends with bollards and planters.

“These cause longer journey times while roads we pay for become unusable.”

What are your proposals for the future of the King Alfred?

James Verguson said: “I want to see the King Alfred restored to its former glory with the underground bowling alley and under-road subway also re-opened as being the greenest and most practical option.

“It is a fantastic and affordable community asset which will be lost if it moves or gets incorporated into a large block.”

Renato Marques and Geoff Shanks said: “We strongly support the provision of excellent sporting and leisure facilities for residents in the west of the city.

“It is likely that the cost of refurbishing the existing site to provide state-of-the-art facilities on site is too high, and we must learn the lessons of past failed development proposals.

“We support the current process of consultation with residents to better understand their requirements and the parallel process of finding suitable sites and development partners.”

Julie Cattel and Leslie Pumm said: “Fifteen years after the plans to redevelop the King Alfred were shelved, Hove and Portslade is still awaiting a new leisure centre.

“The council is developing a Sports Facilities Investment Plan (2021-31). This sets out a vision for good-quality, accessible, sustainable facilities and services over the next 10 years including a new swimming pool.

“A key part is to deliver a new facility to replace the King Alfred Leisure Centre with one that offers an improved environment for residents and visitors to enjoy. Labour will work to make sure it will be a facility that meets local needs.”

Geoff Date said: “We believe that Brighton and Hove should have a first-class swimming centre that can support the city’s three swimming clubs, local families and also act as an attraction for tourists.

“Such a centre will require a 50-metre pool, diving facilities, spectator area and family swimming and leisure area (flumes, etc).

“The centre will also need to have the supporting infrastructure such as public transport links and car parking to meet the needs of competitions and peak tourist periods.”

Dave Hill said: “My concern about the redevelopment of the King Alfred’s site is that the poor – and those with modest incomes – will be priced out.

“There must be a focus on community use which actually means funding – council subsidies – for the leisure activities.

“I remember as a teenager from the back streets of Brighton, from a poor single-parent family, going to the bowling lanes with some mates.

“I was gobsmacked at how much the facilities cost – too much for me. I want facilities for the people, not just for the well-off. As a socialist, that means spending more on public services.”

Patricia Ann Mountain said: “Government at local and national levels has become too remote. The political elite have forgotten they work for us. They ignore the people they serve.

“It is time to bring power back to the people. Major decisions should be subject to binding local referendums if the people demand it.

“Major planning and local service decisions should be subject to a democratic vote of affected residents.

“We cannot afford any more fiascos such as the i360 and the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane chaos, for example.

“Talk in regard to the redevelopment of this decaying site has been going on for decades.”

How will you improve our embarrassingly low recycling rates?

James Verguson said: “Compare what we are doing with other councils, look into the current waste disposal contract and see how it could be improved or ended in favour of a better system/contract.”

Renato Marques and Geoff Shanks said: “Brighton and Hove’s low recycling rates are a legacy of the 25-year PFI contract with Veolia signed by Labour in 2003, which Greens voted against, and then extended by the Conservatives for another five years which severely restricts the types of materials which can be recycled.

“Greens have been exploring possible modifications to this contract which could allow more plastics to be recycled.

“A big improvement that could be made is a food waste collection scheme but disappointingly plans to introduce this were blocked by Labour and Conservative councillors so trying again on this is a key priority for us.”

Julie Cattel and Leslie Pumm said: “Tackling our city’s recycling rates is a key issue for a Labour administration.

“Getting regular collections back on track will be a priority and we will work closely with Cityclean to achieve this.

“We will introduce a pilot food waste collection scheme in a number of areas to help identify how best to roll this out across the city.”

Geoff Date said: “If you want to improve your recycling, ask a Lib Dem councillor. All of the top six local authorities in England for their level of recycling are run by Liberal Democrats according to the latest DEFRA figures.

“Meanwhile, Green administered Brighton and Hove lies 303rd in the league table.”

Dave Hill said: “I spend time in Finland (my wife is Finnish). There are bins for six or so different types of waste.

“With only 29.4 per cent being recycled, Brighton and Hove is far below the national average of 45.5 per cent. Incredible, considering there is a Green-led council.

“It’s partly a question of funding (and) the number of recycling facilities. It’s also a question of the council’s contract with Veolia.

“Far, far more plastic needs to be recycled. It’s not just a question of funding. It’s also a question of will in the face of global waste and climate crisis. I support Extinction Rebellion.”

Patricia Ann Mountain said: “The recycling rate in Brighton for the year March 2022 was 30.1 per cent. This is an embarrassingly low recycling rate for a council that spouts its green credentials at every opportunity.

“We have two recycling tips – one in Hove and one in Brighton. They take household waste and recycling, electrical items, garden waste and some DIY waste – but, of course, not everyone can take advantage of this facility. Not everyone has a vehicle.

“Only the one in Hove is accessible to pedestrians. More needs to be done and more liaison is needed with Cityclean.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.