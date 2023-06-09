A local charity for families of children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) has announced the launch of a new weekly fundraiser lottery.

Amaze supporters could win a prize pot of up to £25,000 every Friday, with half the proceeds from entries going towards Amaze’s work supporting families.

Every Friday six numbers will be selected at random, and if entrants match three or more in the correct sequence, they will win one of the prizes on offer, ranging from five free entries to £25,000 if all six numbers match.

Head of fundraising at Amaze, Aileen Welch said: “Amaze is excited to be launching a new lottery as part of our fundraising strategy to develop regular, unrestricted income streams, which we can use flexibly to best meet the needs of the families we support.

“We know lotteries appeal to a wide audience and are piloting this scheme as a way of recruiting new supporters and encouraging low level giving, whilst ensuring we promote responsible gambling so players only spend what they can afford.”

Entries cost £1 per play, per week, and entrants will receive a unique 6-digit number, which will be entered into a weekly draw, for as long as they choose to keep playing.

Amaze says the scheme, which was suggested by members, will be monitored and carefully reviewed.

If you’re struggling with problem gambling, call the free National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.