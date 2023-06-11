Water supplies have been restored to thousands of homes across Peacehaven and Newhaven after two burst mains were repaired.

The loss of water came just before the hottest weekend of the year so far with a temporary bottled water station also running dry.

South East Water said: “Drinking water supplies to all customers in Peacehaven and Newhaven have now been restored.

“The bottled water station is now closed and will not reopen.

“Once again, we are very sorry for the disruption you experienced and will soon begin a review into what happened, who was affected and for how long.

“Once that has concluded, those who are eligible for compensation will automatically receive this as a credit to their account.

“Customers do not need to contact us about this.”

Many customers woke up yesterday to find supplies had been restored as two fresh drinking water storage tanks that serve the area were being replenished.