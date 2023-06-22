Firefighters have put out a blaze close to the seafront in Hove at lunchtime today (Thursday 22 June).

The fire was understood to be a kitchen fire in a block of flats.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tweeted just after 1pm: “We are currently in attendance on Queen’s Gardens, Hove, in response to a fire.

“Please keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area.”

A short while later, the fire service said that fire was out and that there were no casualties.

The fire service said: “We were called at 12.06pm on to an accidental fire at a domestic flat in Queen’s Gardens, Hove.

“Seven fire engines from Roedean, Newhaven, Lewes and Preston Circus were in attendance as well as support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“Crews contained the fire to the kitchen and used six breathing apparatus and three hose-reel jets to put the fire out as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

“Crews started to leave the scene at 1.01pm and there were no casualties reported.”