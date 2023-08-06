Brighton based music artist Ruby Taylor aka Yumi And The Weather has announced that she will be heading out on a nine date UK tour from mid to late October, which will conclude here in Brighton on the 29th at The Prince Albert courtesy of promoters Melting Vinyl. The tour is to promote her forthcoming EP which is titled ‘Feed The Wanting’. This is a collection of songs that she penned in 2023 as a direct result of the changes in her life, including going on holiday for the first time on her own.

Since first emerging in 2013 with her critically acclaimed ‘All We Can’ EP, Yumi And The Weather has spent the past few years perfecting her unique blend of electrifying technicolour psych-pop combining it with garage rock, shoegaze and indie elements, and electronic undercurrents. Yumi has also been making a name for herself with explosive live shows including festival slots at Manchester Psych Fest, Green Man, Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling, and Shambala. Her music has been featured in the BBC hit drama series ‘Normal People’ and she’s gained support from Lauren Laverne, Guy Garvey, Chris Hawkins, Don Letts, Jack Saunders, Iggy Pop, Tom Ravenscroft, John Kennedy, Clash, The Line Of Best Fit and more.

The debut self-titled album dropped back in September 2018 and received much interest. Having previously been confined to the isolation of her bedroom studio, this album gave birth to a collaboration with friend Rob Flynn (of local duo Oslo Parks) who produced the album alongside Ruby. The second album ‘It’s All In My Head’, was a full-length self-produced offering which was released via Ruby’s own Miohmi Records imprint on 23rd September 2022. The record is a collection of songs inspired by her personal experiences in mental health, relationships and loneliness, and demonstrates the turning of negative situations into positive art.

Tickets for the Yumi And The Weather Prince Albert gig in Brighton on Sunday 29th October can be purchased HERE and HERE and tickets for the other tour dates can be purchased HERE.

Check out Yumi And The Weather on Bandcamp HERE.

www.yumiandtheweather.com