Four in five students at Newman College, the sixth form of Cardinal Newman Catholic School, achieved A levels graded A* to C.

It represents a slight dip from A level results last year, when 88 per cent received A* to C grades, but is above the 2019 pre-covid results for the college (77 per cent).

For A levels, national post-16 qualifications, 97 per cent of all entries gained A* to E grade, a pass grade.”

Four students achieved all A* grades and six students celebrated double distinction grades (D*) in their vocational BTEC courses.

Cardinal Newman principal Claire Jarman said: “We have to remember that this was the cohort who did not take any formal exams at GCSE and who have demonstrated tenacity, resilience and effort to overcome these barriers and achieve these results.

“I want to thank them, their families and our amazing and hardworking staff for such fantastic teamwork.

“Their school and college years have been anything but smooth but have been navigated with strength and determination.”

Newman College head Molly Rao and Richard Marsh, assistant head of college, said: “We are absolutely delighted for all of our students who have gained incredible results in their A levels and BTECs.

“Huge congratulations to all of our students. We could not be any prouder of them.

“Also a huge thanks to the support of our parents/carers and the incredibly hard work of our teaching and support staff.”