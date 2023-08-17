A date has been set for the trial of a Brighton bar worker charged with two robberies and two counts of having an imitation firearm.

Tyler Corteggio was told that he will face a trial by jury starting on Monday 15 January, with the trial expected to last for a week.

His formal plea hearing was adjourned until Friday 8 September by Judge Gary Lucie at Hove Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 16 August).

Corteggio, 26, of Arnold Street, Brighton, is alleged to have stolen an electric bike and a black Range Rover in the robberies.

The former Dorothy Stringer pupil was charged with robbing David Martin of the bike in Halland Road, Moulsecoomb, on Tuesday 4 July.

He was charged with robbing Simon Jiggins of the Range Rover in Sutton Road, Seaford, on Friday 14 July.

On both occasions he was alleged to have had an imitation firearm with him.

Corteggio previously appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 18 July and was remanded in custody.