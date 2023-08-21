A pre-school run by a women’s refuge in Brighton has kept its “outstanding” Ofsted rating after a recent inspection.

ToyBox pre-school, run by Brighton Women’s Centre, was graded “outstanding” in all areas at its inspection last month.

It was praised for its “robust” and “highly effective” safeguarding procedures and for its superbly varied and flexible curriculum.

The early years provision – for ages three months to five years – helps children of parents dealing with all sorts of issues, including bereavement, trauma, homelessness, abuse or discrimination.

Staff at ToyBox were commended for “expertly” extending the children’s language, including for those who have English as an additional language.

The Ofsted report said: “Children’s voices and wellbeing are at the heart of this pre-school. They are highly valued, respected and strongly supported by nurturing practitioners.

“The experienced staff skilfully include the children’s interests and individual learning needs when planning the curriculum. As a result, children are confident to share their own thoughts and ideas.

“Staff plan an abundance of educational learning opportunities for the children which they know they will enjoy. Consequently, children have impressive attitudes to their learning.”

The children’s outings to local Brighton museums, aquariums and beach spots were also mentioned in the report.

It said: “Children demonstrate that they know what to do in preparation for the outings to keep themselves safe.

“They join in early mathematical activities, such as counting each other. Children remind the inspector to take her water bottle to help stay refreshed.”

The report rated ToyBox pre-school as outstanding in the quality of education, behaviour and attitude, personal development, leadership and management and overall effectiveness.

ToyBox is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 2pm, during term time only, and also offers a crèche.

It was also rated “outstanding” at its last inspection in 2017.

To read the full Ofsted report, click here.