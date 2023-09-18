After the recent announcement of their forthcoming new studio album, ‘Bauhaus Staircase‘ synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) reveal details of their return to the stage, with the band taking to the road next year.

Across February and March 2024, OMD will play 22 dates across the UK & Ireland, including their biggest ever London headline show at London’s O2 Arena on March 24th, 2024 – with support coming from the legendary Howard Jones (London only) & Walt Disco (all other dates). OMD will be playing live at Brighton Dome on 26th March 2024. This is 16,244 days since their first appearance in the venue when they were supporting Gary Numan on 5th October 1979.

OMD will also be playing the Winter Gardens in Eastbourne (as organised by the team at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill) on 27th March 2024. As far as I can recall this will actually be their first ever concert in Eastbourne!

“We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase.” says Andy McCluskey. “It’s been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist – we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!”

The band also release ‘Slow Train’ – the second instalment from their forthcoming new studio album ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ – out 27th October on 100% Records. A raucous, glam-tinged explosion, ‘Slow Train’ arrives with help from the band’s only other external influence David Watts. Known as a rock producer, who helmed Sheffield band The Reytons’ recent No 1 album ‘What’s Rock And Roll?‘, he brings a sharp, exciting new sound to the record. Watch the incredible futuristic animated video (created by Cine1080 Studio) HERE.

“Slow Train is a bonkers song and the video is stunningly crazy!” Andy reflects. “It feels nice to be able to challenge people’s expectations of the band after 45 years of creating music”

The new album sees the band’s most explicitly political record and the crowning achievement of their desire to be both Stockhausen and Abba – born from the impetus to kickstart new explorations during lockdown. A broad, electronic, sonic masterpiece that lyrically tackles the topics of the future, it was predominantly written, recorded, and mixed by both McCluskey & Paul Humphreys (who has recently become a second-time father).

OMD have sold an astonishing 25 million singles and 15 million albums, which has established them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups. Their 13 albums include reissued ‘Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’ (1980), ‘Organisation’ (1980), ‘Architecture & Morality’ (1981) and ‘Dazzle Ships’ (1983).

By rights, OMD should be in semi-retirement, performing classics like ‘Enola Gay’ and ‘Maid Of Orleans’ on the nostalgia festival circuit like so many peers. Instead, they’ve created a landmark album worthy of their finest work. If real life meant OMD were happy to get help, ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ remains unmistakably the work of a duo who are still perfectly in sync 45 years after their first gig at legendary Liverpool club Eric’s.

OMD play the following UK dates across February & March 2024:

*Support comes from Howard Jones (London Only) & Walt Disco (All Other Dates)

February 2024

Tue 27th Belfast, Ulster Hall

Wed 28th Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

March

Fri 1st Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 3rd Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Tue 5th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 6th Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Fri 8th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 9th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sun 10th Sheffield, City Hall

Tue 12th Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Wed 13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Fri 15th Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Sat 16th Swansea, Arena

Sun 17th Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 19th Bristol, Beacon

Wed 20th Oxford, New Theatre

Fri 22nd Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sat 23rd Ipswich, Regent

Sun 24th London, The O2*

Tue 26th Brighton, Dome

Wed 27th Eastbourne, Winter Gardens

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 22nd September. All those who have already pre-ordered the album from the OMD webstore before 5pm UK time tomorrow (19th September) will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale which will include the very best seats in the house. The pre-sale will take place on the morning of 20th September, and further details will be provided via email on the evening of the 19th. More details can be found at BauhausStaircase.com.

