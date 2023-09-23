Comic Boom is a firm Brighton institution showcasing new comedy once a month at the Komedia.

This month the headline act is Paul F Taylor. He has been described as silly and clever with one liners and surreal flights of fancy. Well, that is certainly a mouth-watering mix. He has won loads of awards and his trajectory seems to be one of a rising star. I am very much looking forward to seeing him and will report back to the readers after the gig if you can’t join me. I reckon this will be a good one to catch before he starts playing bigger venues.

I am also looking forward to seeing the MC for the night Maisie Adam who whose star has already risen. She been on all those panel shows that have comedians on – Would Your Cat Mock the QI etc…

Then there will be some other, as yet, unannounced acts. Should be a good night out!

Venue Details

Komedia

Gardner street

Brighton

Performance

7pm Thursday 28 September 2023

£12.50 (concessions and deals with food available)

https://www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/comic-boom/