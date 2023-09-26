Only half of a new cycle lane scheme on the A23 is likely to go ahead this year because of soaring costs.

More than £900,000 of government funding, plus planning contributions and transport budget money had been allocated to buid a new cycle lane on the A23 between Preston Circus and the A27.

It had been divided into three phases, the first of which was to be the southernmost section between Argyle Road and Cumberland Road, just north of Preston Park.

The first phase has been consulted on and is now ready to progress – but “affordability” means only the section between Argule Road to Stanford Avenue – south of Preston Park – will go ahead immediately.

A report set to be approved by councillors next week says the other part of the first phase will only go ahead if funding becomes available – but does not say when this might be.

The report says: “Following the final design process, due to affordability, phase one has been split into two further phases: 1a and 1b.

“Phase 1a encompasses Argyle Road to north of the Stanford Avenue junction and Phase 1b encompasses north of the Stanford Avenue junction to south of the Preston Drove junction.

“The scheme will be progressed in chronological order with current funding priority given to Phase 1a. Phase 1b will be progressed if future funding becomes available.”

It adds: “The main alternative option would be to not approve the [scheme].

“This would risk the effective progression of the scheme and … would jeopardise the potential to achieve a local transport note 1/20 compliant scheme, which is a funding requirement.

“Moreover, this would be contrary to the wishes of the local businesses, active travel forums and others in the area who have been supportive of this measure when engaging with the council.”

The report also says the scheme will increase the number of parking bays, boosting council income, albeit by a “negligible” amount.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee said: “dThis is an exciting scheme and I’m very pleased we’re now at the stage where work can begin.

“These improvements will make it easier and safer and more attractive environment for people to walk, cycle and wheel through this busy part of the city. It will also make it easier for bus users and drivers using this road.

“By providing new infrastructure, which is safe and accessible for everyone, we can encourage more people to travel sustainably and actively, freeing up space for those people who still need to use a car to move around the city.”