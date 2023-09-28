A new police drone is to be used by police to patrol Brighton beach after a spate of rapes in the area.

The drone, fitted with a high resolution thermal imaging camera, spotlights and a speaker, was announced today by Sussex Police.

It said the drone will primarily operate along the beach on Friday and Saturday nights to help spot vulnerable people, criminal behaviour and gather evidence when necessary.

The drone offers a view of typically hard to reach areas such as the beach

Two trained drone operators control the device, linked in with other officers on the ground who can attend any incidents spotted by the drone’s camera.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “Everyone should be able to enjoy a night out in safety and this drone is another tool in our toolbox as we protect the public.

“It is an extra set of eyes in the sky that gives a completely new perspective of typically harder to reach areas, like the beach, that officers on the ground are as easily able to see.

“The primary aim is to prevent crime by helping to spot vulnerable people and criminal behaviour, ultimately stopping people coming to harm.”