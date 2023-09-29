A set of lockers were put up on the beach in Brighton without planning permission and now councillors are being asked to decide whether they should stay or be removed.

The four lockers were put in place by Sea Lanes, the outdoor swimming pool operator, which submitted a retrospective application to Brighton and Hove City Council seeking formal permission.

Council officials have given their backing to the application for the lockers on an existing hardstanding on the beach by the former Peter Pan’s Playground, in Madeira Drive.

A report to the council’s Planning Committee said that the site included single-storey storage in the past but this was removed by October 2018.

There are three more storage structures to the west of the site, the report said.

The new lockers were built for the Brighton Surf Life Saving Club (BSLSC) after it had to leave its former home at the Brighton Sailing Club last year.

If approved, the lockers may have to be removed by April 2032 or when the 10-year temporary planning permission for the Sea Lanes modular buildings comes to an end.

The council’s heritage team initially asked for “muted” colours although the lockers are currently decorated with “vibrant street art”. The heritage team has since relaxed its position.

The report to the council’s Planning Committee said: “It remains that the vibrant paint finishes are considered inappropriate in this setting.

“However, the identified harm is somewhat mitigated by being partly concealed from wider views.”

“The structures should be required to be removed at the end of the (Sea Lanes) temporary approval period.”

There are 46 supporting comments, including one from the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, and 10 comments objecting to the plans.

An anonymous supporter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “These huts enable the outdoor activity clubs such as the Sea Swimmers and Surf Life Saving Club and the Paddle Board / canoe hire business to store their essential equipment for their activities / business.

“Without the storage huts there would be a great deal more vehicular access along Madeira Drive every day with vans and cars having to drop the equipment off / collect after.”

An objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “I find it inconceivable that they (Sea Lanes) or their lawyers would not know they required permission for their construction.

“The design and faux graffiti is ugly and does not make any attempt to blend in with any of the rest of the complex.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall from 2pm on Wednesday (4 October). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.