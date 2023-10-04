A shoplifter who stole booze on an almost daily basis from a single branch of the Co-Op has been jailed for six months.

Phillip Walker, 29, admitted 30 counts of theft from the store in Blatchington Road in Hove this summer.

By the end of his two-month spree, he was stealing from there almost every day. He haul, which mainly consisted of alcohol, came to a total value of more than £1,800.

As well as wine, Special Brew, cider and pre-mixed cocktails, he stole food items, including meat, and Lynx spray.

Following an investigation by the store and Sussex Police’s Business Crime Team, he was identified and made a priority for arrest.

Walker, of no fixed address, was arrested on September 28, and appeared the following day at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

District judge Amanda Kelly said his offences were so serious only a sentence of immediate custody could be justified.

Sussex Police’s Business Crime lead Christopher Neilson said: “We are working in partnership with the Co-op to identify suspects and prevent thefts.

“Thanks to evidence being uploaded by shop staff, our Business Crime Team in the Investigation and Resolution Centre were able to build a strong case.

“It meant Walker was identified, arrested, and remanded to appear in court, where he then had no choice but to plead guilty.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders by working effectively in partnership with businesses.”