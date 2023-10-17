Adam Ant will take his ‘ANTMUSIC Tour’ across the UK next autumn.

The renowned pop star and Grammy nominee has lined up shows in Cambridge, Southend, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Guildford, Liverpool, Nottingham, Cardiff, Sheffield, York, Glasgow, Gateshead, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, Leicester and London, where he’ll wrap up the trek at the Roundhouse on 9th November 2024.

The gigs will see Ant playing his most successful hits and his personal favourites. Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday (20th October). He said: “I’m really looking forward to the thrills and spills of playing live, again . . there’s nothing like it!“

ADAM ANT FACTS :

• WINNER OF 1st BRIT AWARD

• 2 IVOR NOVELLO AWARDS

• Q ICON AWARD

• GRAMMY NOMINEE

• MTV’s SEXIEST MAN ALIVE

• 22 HIT SINGLES

• 8 SINGLES IN THE TOP 40 at one time . (more than The Beatles!)

From his early punk days in London to his explosion on the world stage that would lead to him becoming an icon, Adam Ant’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 22 chart-topping singles worldwide.

The ‘Friend Or Foe’ album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles – ‘Goody Two Shoes’, ‘Friend Or Foe’ and ‘Desperate But Not Serious’. ‘Friend Or Foe’ is Adam’s most successful solo album to date, charting No. 5 in the UK after its release, has been certified gold on both sides of the Atlantic after selling over 100,000 copies and turned Adam Ant into a household name in the USA, resulting in a Grammy nomination for ‘Best New Artist’ and an MTV Award for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

Adam and the Ants’ 1979 debut album ‘Dirk Wears White Sox’ was the first number one album in the UK Independent Albums Chart. The follow-up album ‘Kings Of The Wild Frontier’ that featured his trademark Burundi beat style of African drumming, spent 12 weeks at No. 1 in the UK charts and was the best selling album of 1981. The ‘Kings Of The Wild Frontier’ album also produced three chart-topping singles, ‘Dog Eat Dog’, ‘Antmusic’ and ‘Kings Of The Wild Frontier’, and won Adam a Brit Award for ‘Best New Artist’. On the day of its release, ‘Stand And Deliver’ went straight to number one, and remained at the No. 1 top spot in the UK Singles Chart for five weeks, earning Adam the two prestigious Ivor Novello Awards for ‘Best Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Best British Record’.

Adam Ant 2024 Tour Dates:

Fri 18 Oct – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Sat 19 Oct – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 20 Oct – BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

Tue 22 Oct – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Wed 23 Oct – GUILDFORD G Live

Fri 25 Oct – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

Sat 26 Oct – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Sun 27 Oct – CARDIFF New Theatre

Tue 29 Oct – SHEFFIELD City Hall

Wed 30 Oct – YORK Barbican

Fri 1 Nov – GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Sat 2 Nov – GATESHEAD The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Sun 3 Nov – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Tue 5 Nov – BRISTOL Beacon

Wed 6 Nov – BRIGHTON Dome

Fri 8 Nov – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Sat 9 Nov – LONDON Roundhouse

Tickets on sale Friday, 20th October 10am, available from the venues, BookingsDirect.com and select authorised agents.

www.adam-ant.com