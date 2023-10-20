A ramp between Black Rock and the Undercliff Walk and Asda car park at Brighton Marina is due to close temporarily from today (Friday 20 October).

The five-day closure is to allow for electrical work to be carried out.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The ramp between the Undercliff Walk and Asda car park will close on Friday 20 October for approximately five days while work is carried out by UK Power Network.

“The steps next to the ramp will still be open for people to use but a diversion will be in place for any pedestrians and cyclists who need to use the ramp.

“Anyone who needs to use the ramp and is heading westbound along the undercliff path should go up the ramp to the A259 and back down to the Marina/Madeira Drive via the subway tunnel.

“Pedestrians and cyclists heading eastbound along Madeira Drive/Promenade will either need to head to the Marina using the southern subway or to the undercliff path via the north subway to the A259 and back down the ramp north of Asda car park.

“All pedestrians and cyclists will be able to enter and leave the Marina using the southern subway.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”