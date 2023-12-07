CIVIC includes Jim McCullough (vocals), Lewis Hodgson (guitar, vocals) and Roland Hlavka (bass) and they have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. On the heels of their acclaimed album ‘Taken By Force’ released earlier this year on ATO Records, on 20th October they also dropped ‘New Vietnam & Singles’ which you can find HERE. They are also set to bring their blistering live show back to the UK this month and the band are gearing up for their Brighton show at The Hope & Ruin in a few days time on Tuesday 12th December, courtesy of local promoters Love Thy Neighbour.

One of the most exhilarating bands to emerge in recent years, the Melbourne-based act made their name as a captivating live act defined by masterfully controlled chaos, as witnessed on their last UK tour earlier this year. Their frenetic live show will serve up a vital new energy, joyfully obliterating the line between furious catharsis and unbridled fun.

The run of new shows follow their UK tour earlier this year which saw them take the ‘Great Escape Festival’ by storm and sell out all their headline shows including an electrifying appearance at the Shacklewell Arms in London. Now returning to play bigger venues due to demand, the run includes a show at the Moth Club in London alongside shows in Brighton, Nottingham and Bristol.

Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock,” and with Mojo noting their “high energy ramalma suggests the gritty attack of early SST hardcore, the motorhead dervish of the MC5 and fellow countrymen The Saints”. Frontman Jim McCullough shares, “Off the back of ‘Taken By Force’ we wanted to create something new, an evolution of sound for us. We’d dropped down to a 4 piece so already Lewis had more space to come through with his guitar parts, be more experimental, less chaotic; more defined. Lyrically I am touching on aspects of change, more specifically the process during change. Going through some kind of shit and sediment and coming out the other side; a hopeful development of a refined version. We start again.”

Support for this Brighton gig will come from fellow countrymen These New South Whales who have recently dropped their ‘TNSW’ as well as support from local act Suzie From The Tanning Salon which is a hyper punk experimental project, discussing identity, politics, and internet culture, their songs are fun and punchy with a serious message between the lines.

Purchase your Brighton gig tickets HERE and HERE.

www.civicivic.com