Brighton and Hove Albion trail Crystal Palace at half time.

In a half devoid of much excitement and with few chances, Palace keeper Dean Henderson pulled off saves from Simon Adingra and a super long-range effort from Pascal Gross.

Albion went behind after Bart Verbruggen played the ball directly to Michael Olise after receiving a pass from Gross as Albion tried to beat the Palace press.

Albion haven’t tactically substituted a goalkeeper since the infamous Micky Adams change of August 1999 when he swapped Mark Cartwright for an underperforming Michel Kuipers at the break.

However, Roberto De Zerbi has substituted Danny Welbeck for Simon Adingra as the second half starts.