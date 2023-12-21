Albion move up to a disappointing eighth in the Premier League after a late Danny Welbeck goal enabled Albion to grab an away point at Selhurst Park.

It wasn’t a classic and excitement was not that apparent throughout the first half – which saw good Albion efforts from Simon Adingra and a super strike from Pascal Gross, both well saved by Dean Henderson.

Palace went ahead after Bart Verbruggen, under pressure, played the ball straight to Michael Olise, who in turn crossed for Jordan Ayew to stoop low to head Palace in front just before the break.

Roberto De Zerbi introduced Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck for the already booked Carlos Baleba and Adingra at half time.

Buonanotte certainly changed the game as he caused Palace problems running through the middle at the home side’s midfield.

But Albion found clear-cut chances hard to come by – despite Henderson in the Palace goal regularly dropping the ball.

Pedro and Lewis Dunk both had good chances – Dunk steering a header wide when very well placed.

Albion got back in it – with a little bit a of magic from Pascal Gross who clipped in a sublime cross which Welbeck steered brilliantly over Henderson with the ball looping into the top corner.

Albion tried to search for a second with Jan Paul van Hecke looking effortless as he won the ball time and time again and set Albion on the attack.

Henderson nearly gifted Albion a winner as he punched the ball at Welbeck’s head but the ball rolled harmlessly wide.

Albion will play again next Thursday (28 December) at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.