This morning the names of the first 16 acts who will be playing live at the inaugural ‘BRIGHTON PSYCH FEST’ on Friday 30th August have been announced by Brighton’s leading independent concert promoter and events organiser, JOY. Concerts. These are Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Temples, NewDad, Juniore, bdRMM, The Bug Club, Divorce, Thus Love, Holly Macve, Molly Payton, ĠENN, Ladylike, Porchlight, Karma Sheen, Hutch, and Plantoid. Other acts will be added to the lineup in due course, although the exact amount is currently unknown.

The brand new one day ‘BRIGHTON PSYCH FEST’ will be taking place across multiple iconic Brighton venues including Concorde 2, Komedia & Komedia Studio, The Hope & Ruin and Green Door Store on Friday 30th August and promises to be a celebration of all things psychedelic and arguably beyond. Fans can expect an eclectic mix of the best psychedelic and psychedelic-influenced music from around the world.

Tickets can be found at brightonpsychfest.com.

Stay tuned for more updates on the festival, including the full line-up and additional information, by following ‘Brighton Psych Fest’ on their socials below.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

TikTok

Spotify

Sign up to mailing list HERE.