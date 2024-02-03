Albion won in a hack canter and put the defeat to Luton well and truly behind them

Goals from captain Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and of course Joao Pedro saw Albion totally control the match, with Jean Phillipe Mateta getting a consolation for Palace

Palace almost created a chance immediately from kick off but Albion on this occasion managed to clear the danger.

Tariq Lamptey was wide on the left but the midfielders appeared reluctant to give him the ball, but when he got it Albion looked more likely to create some chances.