Albion won in a hack canter and put the defeat to Luton well and truly behind them.

Goals came from captain Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and of course Joao Pedro.

The Seagulls totally controlled the match, with Jean-Philippe Mateta nabbing a consolation for the visitors.

Palace almost created a chance immediately from kick-off but on this occasion Albion managed to clear the danger.

Tariq Lamptey was wide on the left but the midfielders appeared reluctant to give him the ball yet when he got it Albion looked more likely to create some chances.

Albion’s first came from a Pascal Gross headed in by an unchallenged Dunk.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson looked liked he was holding an inquest as he stood in between the penalty area and the centre circle almost as play restarted.

Albion were now getting Lamptey in to the game more – as he made a foray down the left his excellent was headed home by Jack Hinshelwood for his third Premier League goal of his debut season.

From the restart Albion harried a very flustered Palace defence Joao Pedro winning the Gross waltzing through the defence and finding Buonanotte on the edge of the area , who picked his spot and curled the ball past Henderson less than two minutes after Hinshelwood had doubled Albion’s lead the Argentine teenager had trebled

The second half was mostly like a training excercise Albion were inexplicably lacklustre when Palace were there to thrash – the debacle of Selhurst Park 2002 thrashing should have been supplanted – it wasn’t until Mateta pulled a goal back and Danny Welbeck added more impetus to the attack that the Seagulls looked like adding to their tally – Welbeck’s flick the put Pedro through was superb the Briazllian stabbing the ball past Henderson for 4-1

Ansu Fati made a welcome return from injury before the end and the Albion move back up to seventh in the Premier League for now.