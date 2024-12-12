Sussex Police have issued a warning to cyclists thinking of pimping their ride with a power boost.

The warning came as officers confiscated an electric bike with added batteries.

Police in Brighton and Hove posted on Facebook: “Thinking about modifying your ebike? Think again.

“The rider of this ebike had modified their bike and added additional batteries which pushed the bike into a power category which exceeded that permitted to be ridden without a valid UK licence and vehicle documents including insurance.

“The bike was seized and the rider reported for the offences.”