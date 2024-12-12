Sussex Police have issued a warning to cyclists thinking of pimping their ride with a power boost.
The warning came as officers confiscated an electric bike with added batteries.
Police in Brighton and Hove posted on Facebook: “Thinking about modifying your ebike? Think again.
“The rider of this ebike had modified their bike and added additional batteries which pushed the bike into a power category which exceeded that permitted to be ridden without a valid UK licence and vehicle documents including insurance.
“The bike was seized and the rider reported for the offences.”
This is another situation where the law says one thing but many people choose to break it.
In the UK the legal requirement for an e-bike is that it goes no faster than 15.5mph (or 25kph). The motor providing the pedal assist is supposed to be limited at 250watts, but some bikes are supplied with more hidden power and are simply limited to legal speeds via their software. It’s then fairly easy – or so I’m told – to adjust the top speed by removing any electronic control settings.
And that’s why people like me are often in a cycle lane, pedalling hard on a push bike, when some bloke goes past on an e-bike at twice my speed, even though he’s got slow/fat tyres and is barely pedalling.
I’d guess that 30mph is more typical as a top speed.
Some e-bikes seem too fast to be ‘cycling’ safely in the cycle lanes – and I’m not talking about the Beryl bikes here.
In this article, the e-bike pictured has numerous extra batteries attached, and so this is an obvious modification, but an additional power supply is more easily disguised than what is shown here.
We have to wonder how many delivery e-bikes are actually chasing their jobs while sticking to the 15.5mph limit.
It feels like legislation needs to catch up with what is actually going on, and it doesn’t help that current police numbers are far too small to deal with this as a priority issue.
I’ll add that I think e-bikes are actually good, where they get people out of cars.