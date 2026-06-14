This week, one of the most notorious characters from literature will tell his own story in Eastbourne, and we are looking forward to the scandal, the passion and the love story at the heart of his downfall.

The Importance of Being Oscar, a one-man performance written by Micheál Mac Liammoir, is being performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, on the 16th and 17th of June. This is part of a national tour which will culminate in a month-long residency at London’s Park Theatre in July and August.

Well known as a dandy, Wilde was famous for falling in love with eccentric socialites, found worldwide success as a playwright, but ended up an imprisoned outcast. This play recounts his compelling journey through his loves and losses, successes and struggles, using his trademark wit and wisdom, and featuring many excerpts from his best-loved works, including ‘An Ideal Husband’, ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’, and, of course, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’.

The play stars Alastair Whatley and is directed by Michael Fentiman. This tour follows critically acclaimed, sell-out runs at Reading Rep Theatre and London’s Jermyn Street Theatre.

Tickets are available from Eastbourne Theatres website and are priced from £25.00

Performance Dates:

Tuesday 16th June – 7.30 pm

Wednesday 17th June – 2.30 pm & 7.30 pm