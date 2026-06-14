Still Pointless: BalletBoyz – Theatre Royal Brighton

27th June

Innovative all-male dance company BalletBoyz will bring a retrospective celebration of its 25-year history to the Theatre Royal Brighton later this month. Still Pointless is a show marking this milestone since founders Michael Nunn and William Trevitt first performed their acclaimed debut work Pointless at London’s Roundhouse in 2001.

The production combines live dance and film to revisit some of the company’s most celebrated works while looking ahead to the future. Described as a ‘live dance documentary’, the show features a mix of new commissions and excerpts from productions that have helped establish BalletBoyz as one of Britain’s most influential contemporary dance companies.

The programme includes work by leading choreographers including Christopher Wheeldon, Maxine Doyle, Liam Scarlett, Xie Xin and Javier de Frutos, alongside music by composers including Cassie Kinoshi, Keaton Henson, Max Richter and Richard English.

The evening opens with a new commission by dancer and choreographer Seirian Griffiths formerly of theatre company Punchdrunk. It also revisits audience favourites like Bradley 4:18, Serpent and Young Men, before concluding with an excerpt from Russell Maliphant’s acclaimed Critical Mass, one of the works featured in the original Pointless production.

A company of ten dancers will perform, bringing together both new and returning BalletBoyz performers as part of a national tour, which is already underway coming to Brighton mid-way through the run. Show dates include Wyvern Theatre – Swindon (15 June), Birmingham Rep (16 June), Theatre Severn (19 June), Exeter Northcott (22-23 June), G Live – Guildford (25 June), Brighton Theatre Royal (27 June), Poole Lighthouse (30 June), Leicester Curve (3 July) Reading Hexagon (7 July) and Cheltenham Everyman (10 – 11 July).

Michael Nunn and William Trevitt who are the company’s Artistic Directors met as students at the Royal Ballet School. In 1987 they graduated into The Royal Ballet company where they danced for twelve years. During this time, a shared interest in photography and film found them creating a documentary for Channel 4, titled BalletBoyz. The pair have stated that the production celebrates the company’s past while continuing its commitment to collaboration, innovation and making dance accessible to wider audiences.

Founded in 2000 after the pair left The Royal Ballet, BalletBoyz has become known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance through collaborations with choreographers, composers, filmmakers and visual artists. The company has won numerous awards for both its stage productions and television work, including an Olivier Award, National Dance Awards and an International Emmy.

BalletBoyz: Still Pointless comes to Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday 27th June.

Details

Dates: The show runs at Theatre Royal Brighton for one night – Saturday 27th June 2026

Venue: Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Tickets: Available from £20-£47.50

Accessible: Find out more here

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