The first arrest has been made before the demo and protest planned in the centre of Brighton today have even started.

Sussex Police said: “Our officers are in place at a planned protest in Brighton today, keeping you safe while facilitating peaceful protest.

“We have already arrested a man on suspicion of a public order offence in Queen’s Road and he has been taken to custody.”

A group called the South East Patriots are plans to host a march through the centre of Brighton, starting at noon.

The group is urging better control of Britain’s borders, enforcement of immigration laws and for illegal immigrants to be deported.

A counter-protest, involving about two dozen groups under the banner the Carnival Against Fascism, was due to start at 11am, aiming to show that far right supporters are not welcome in Brighton.

Various musicians have added their names to the Carnival Against Fascism cause including Fatboy Slim while Phil Hartnoll from Orbital even suggested that he might play a set on a portable 12-volt sound system.