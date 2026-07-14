An application is in to replace a house and a janitorial supplies company building with a four-storey block of student rooms.
London-based multi-national real estate company Valore Group, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to build the block of 30 student rooms at 95-97 Hollingdean Road.
The application by Lewis and Co Planning states the existing site which used to house Southern Counties Janitorial Supplies, is not suited to “modern business needs”.
The proposed new building would be a mix of studios and “cluster units” with five bedrooms sharing a kitchen and common area, and a large ground-floor
A four-storey block of student digs could be built in place of a house and a janitorial supplies business in Brighton.
A London-based multinational property company, Valore Group, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to build a block of 30 student rooms at 95-97 Hollingdean Road.
The company’s planning application said that the existing site, which used to house Southern Counties Janitorial Supplies, was not suited to “modern business needs”.
The proposed new building would be a mix of studios and “cluster units” with five bedrooms sharing a kitchen and common area. There would also be a large ground-floor common area.
Hollingdean Road was identified as an area suited to student housing, being close to the “academic corridor” in Lewes Road, close to the Sussex University and Brighton University campuses.
Before Valore submitted its planning application, the company contacted homes and businesses along Hollingdean Road, Brighton University and other student housing providers and received no objections to the proposals.
The proposed scheme would be car-free, with 33 cycle parking spaces provided.
The application said: “The proposed development is sustainably located within walking distance of local universities and shops, as well as benefiting from excellent access to sustainable modes of transport.
“The design of the development has been subject to pre-application advice from the council’s planning and urban design officers and offers a high-quality new development that will contribute towards the council’s wider housing needs.”
The proposed new building is almost opposite Hollingbury House, a six-storey student housing scheme.
Further down the road on the same side is another student housing scheme, Holden Court. The owner, CKC Properties, has a planning appeal under way. It wants to turn the premises into co-living homes for young professionals.
To view the application, search for BH2026/01426 on the council’s website.
It should be rejected – The Uni’s have already stated they have a surplus of accommodation. This is just another way of sneaking in sub standard accommodation, that in the near future will be repurposed into large HMO’s for people.
As it states in the article CKC Properties Ltd are unable to fill the student building already on Hollingdean Road so why should this proposed development be granted permission? It’s time Brighton council “Grew a pair” and rejected these attempts to saturate the area with unwanted student blocks and concentrate on attracting the building of homes for local residents
Homes for local residents first – the people who grew up in Brighton, who have family here, who pay council rates
Agreed, the company must be aware of the existing appeal so the proposal seems odd. How about housing for the elderly so they could downsize which could release properties for families.
Aren’t there enough Students places now within the City.
They should be let to council for single people ( studios or 1 bed)
Even the new build being built in Moulsecoomb are 2,3 & 4 Beds.
All for Families, need to support those that can’t get on the housing list even if born here, but can’t save for a deposit yet private rent takes up all there wage.
Something wrong here, with a blatant amount of empty student flats and no requests for more empties then there is another agenda in place, where is the funding coming from ??? who benefits from building more empties ??