Tucked into a bend in Ship Street, Brighton is the new burger restaurant on ‘the block’, Burger and Beyond. It has become the latest location for the company who are already in London’s Shoreditch, Soho and Borough. Because it is the first outside of the capital the founding members are on site. There is a palpable feeling of excitement as the guests arrive.

The staff were excellent, friendly and welcoming as we walked through the door.

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This is a compact space which has been worked perfectly to maximise the largest amount of covers whilst diners still not overhearing their ‘neighbours’ conversations.

Black, leather and dark wood were the signature of the interior. This is a modern slant on the gentlemen’s club vibe with the lighting giving a Parisian twist. Original parts of the building remain including the exposed stone wall next to the kitchen. They have also upcycled items like tabletops and a sideboard to the back of the restaurant which one of owners expressed was remarkably heavy to carry in!

Ibiza style relaxed music is the background vibe which is a perfect addition to the whole ambiance.

First, whilst choosing our food, to choose our drinks. I opted for a Lucky Saint beer, served with an ice-cold tankard, which was a very nice touch. My companion chose a delicious glass of Malbec.

My deep-fried Corn Ribs starters with Vegan Nduja Butter were perfect – spicy and piquant.

For my partner a very tasty Steak Tartare and Bone Marrow. Classic dry aged beef tartare and crispy shallots atop roasted bone marrow and homemade crisps.

Whilst waiting for our burger mains – come on it could have been the delicious looking steaks but it had to be the burgers – time for more drinks. Another Malbec for across the table but the utterly gorgeous signature cocktail, Ship Street Sour,for me with its gin, lemon, sugar and foaming bitters.

My guest’s cheeseburger was quality beef, not overfilling, perfectly cooked to his specification and well presented.

I ordered the vegan Oso Yaki burger with Symplicity mushroom based patty laced with teriyaki sauce, crispy onions, melted cheese and white slaw which was mouth-wateringly good. As sides to these we had fries which were good but also the Signature Tots which were a mind-blowingly gorgeous attack on the taste buds with their, buffalo hot sauce, ranch, parmesan, bacon and cheese.

If you’ve room after all this food then the dessert menu of four dishes is worth dipping into. My choice would be the scrumptious Apple Crumble Sundae with clotted cream ice cream, apple compote, salted caramel sauce and shortbread crumb.

Maybe go all out and finish with a Lemon Meringue Pie Martini or Expresso Martini.

If you want a superior burger experience then Burger and Beyond is definitely the restaurant for you.

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