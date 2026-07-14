A social club which closed after 100 years because of dwindling membership is set to become a Muslim community centre.

The Brighton and Hove Sports and Social Club on Lewes Road closed its doors for the last time in August 2024.

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Now, a planning application to convert it into a place of worship has been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council by Mr H Chaudhury.

Neighbours say the building is already being used on Fridays by worshippers – and one person has objected to the plans on the basis crowds of worshippers are blocking the pavement outside and parking badly in surrounding side streets.

One, whose details have been redacted on the council website, said: “The area is already under severe pressure due to extremely high traffic, congestion and parking.

“The addition of a regular place of worship with regular heavy attendance will only worsen what is already a very congested area and make difficult matter, as it is at present, worst.

“Furthermore the council changed Lewes road to a double red line area with automatic cameras but did not facilitate new loading areas which has made access to shops and dwellings in Lewes road and surrounding streets very difficult. Regular crowd gathering will only make this worst for residents.

“Worship is already being conducted at the premises and this has resulted on cars badly parked in Trinity street, Wellington road, Park Crescent Place, Newport Street…. etc.

“Lastly before/after worship there is crowds gathered in the pavement, by the door in Lewes Road, saturating the pavement whilst there is also a bus stop and already existing heavy foot traffic.

“A less congested area with more available parking should be more suitable for a place of worship/crowd gathering.”

The application, written by Alistair Dodd Consulting, includes floor plans which show a large prayer room, library, kitchen and toilets on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is an events space and five “priest rooms” which it says would be used for occasional sleeping.

No proposed opening hours are included, and the application form says just one part-time post would be created.

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