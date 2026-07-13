Tenants’ representatives were shocked when officials refused to read out a resignation letter from the co-chair of a housing panel.

Craven Vale residents’ rep Lee Catt resigned as co-chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s central area housing panel. In his resignation letter, he said that “systemic failures” in housing services were being suppressed.

Mr Catt has been awarded more than £1,000 in compensation from the council by the Housing Ombudsman.

The compensation award followed failures to handle anti-social behaviour or make adequate reasonable adjustments, a lack of follow up on cleaning complaints and for the effects of the complaint process.

Mr Catt asked for his letter to be read out at a recent meeting of the housing management panel – made up of residents’ reps, councillors and housing officials.

Fellow Craven Vale resident and leaseholder rep Rosemary Johnson said that she had expected Mr Catt’s resignation comments to be raised at the start of the meeting.

Miss Johnson said: “He sent it in to area panel via the normal process to have it registered as a chair’s communication and read out as a chair’s communication at the beginning of area panel.

“He has done his part of sharing with an area panel and I am extremely surprised and disappointed that it should not be appearing under these circumstances.”

Craven Vale Community Association chair Natasha Burney backed Miss Johnson’s comment, saying she was also shocked that the statement had not been read out as requested as part of the democratic process.

She said: “He (Mr Catt) made it very clear he has not willingly stood down.”

She added that he had been forced to stand down because he felt targeted, harassed and bullied by the council.

The council’s head of homelessness and housing options, Harry Williams, said that the statement was received and a response sent but it was not for council officials to share his words.

He said: “It’s not for us to provide a statement on behalf of Lee but he is welcome to share it with attendees of the area panel himself.”

After the meeting, which took place at the Craven Vale Community Centre on Tuesday 16 June, Mr Catt said that he had been told by the council that he was “fully authorised” to share his comments with whomever he wished.

Mr Catt said: “I requested that this statement be read into the public record at the meeting to ensure transparency for the residents I represent.

“The committee chair refused to read it which I believe is a matter of public interest given the ongoing concerns regarding governance and data practices.”

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“My resignation was a necessary step to protect the integrity of the panel as I could no longer fulfil my duties while systemic failures are being suppressed rather than addressed.”

In his resignation letter, Mr Catt cited concerns about the council’s misuse of his personal data which gave rise to a ruling from the Information Commissioner’s Office dealing with purging and suppression of records linked with his cases against the council, a conflict of interest and “wilful blindness” to irregularities and a failure to protect residents.

The council said: “We are aware of the resignation and the concerns referenced in the former co-chair’s letter.

“We have acknowledged their resignation and thank them again for their contribution to the area panel.

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“We advised residents that the recent central area housing panel meeting was not the most appropriate forum for the letter to be shared.

“The former co-chair is, of course, able to contact other tenant representatives directly and share their letter with whoever they wish.

“We take any concerns about discrimination seriously and remain committed to treating all residents fairly and ensuring their voices are heard through the appropriate channels.”