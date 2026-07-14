Sunday:

KITCHEN LOVER

Kitchen Lover’s social media refers to them as “Utensil bearing love bandits x”. Their Bandcamp page is even more intriguing…“The decade was the 1950s; The Chats & Dead Kennedys were in a thriving monogamous relationship and decided it was the right time to birth a child. Said child would then grow up to start the 50’s punk revolution, carving their sound out of raw garage riffs and poppy hooks. Conceived in the kitchen, they thought it was only right to name their child, Kitchen Lover”. Their debut long-player ‘The Circus Sideshow Dream’ dropped last September.

linktr.ee/kitchenlover

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THE CLUBHEADS

The Clubheads are a three piece Brighton punk rocker outfit creating havoc in their wake. Their Bandcamp page reads thus: “We are ‘The Clubheads’, a punk band based in Brighton. We started making music together as a two-piece (drums and guitar) two years ago. The local Brighton music scene took us in, and this allowed us to cement our raw, punk style. Being a part of this scene gave us the opportunity to add a bass player in the form of our lovely friend, Luke”.

www.theclubheads.co.uk

THE BREAKING HANDS

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The Breaking Hands aren’t the outfit that is from Texas, but they actually hail from much closer to home… Portsmouth to be precise. They are purveyors of high-voltage surge of garage rock ‘n’ roll. They deliver a masterclass in controlled chaos, and they blend the raw grit of The Stooges and MC5 with the dark melodic swagger and primal groove of The Doors.

www.instagram.com/thebreakinghands

MASS LINES

From the West of Portsmouth, we now head East to Kent to flag up dance punks Mass Lines. Thus far they have a trio of releases to their name: double-A side single ‘Lame Apprentice, Hopeless Master’ / ‘Crisis Actor At A Casting Call’ (2021), another double a-sided single ‘Gilded Cages / ‘Curtain Call For Gwili Andre’ (2022), and 7 track cassette ‘Enlightened Age’ (2024), which came to fruition from the collective efforts of Carte D’om, Crummus Maxibon, Pablo Cornetto, Jimmy Cinnamon & Tommy Twister.

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linktr.ee/masslines

CHINESE JUNK

Staying outside of Sussex we hit Orpington which is a town in Greater London, and home of Chinese Junk, who are apparently the undisputed Kings of Pound Shop Rock! They feature Ben, Steve & Matt Random who are ex-members of The Ulcers, The Unreleasables and the legendary Griswalds. They give their fans cheap and nasty, snotty and infectious budget rock songs about shitty jobs, broken things, failed relationships and living in Shitsville. It’s like listening to the Ramones on Rip Off Records in broken headphones.

www.instagram.com/chinesejunkband

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X-RAY LOVE

X-Ray Love is a female-fronted London based rock band that started out in New York City. Led by Ella Day on vocals, guitar and songwriting, their gritty, post-punk sound has drawn comparisons to such iconic acts as Blondie, Television and Patti Smith. They have received critical acclaim and have been featured in CLASH Magazine, FAME magazine, and others. The band has been picked up by hundreds of radio stations worldwide and have reached number one on Radio Indie Alliance stations in both the UK and the USA. This is a band that is known for their high energy shows. They have headlined iconic venues such as The Bitter End in New York City and played sold out shows including The O2 Academy Islington 2 in London.

linktr.ee/xraylove

WET PAINT

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Wet Paint apparently offer “Maximum Rock N Roll” but nothing else is known about this lot. When looking at research there have been quite a few bands of the same name, including from Dublin, a producer duo from Canada, and a band that dropped their ‘It Rots’ album back in 2009 and referred to themselves as “Probably the twelfth best band called Wet Paint in England”. So let’s hope that the Wet Paint on this billing are the best ones! A little bird told me that they used to be called White Lillies?

www.instagram.com/wetpaintrnr

2:19 SPECIAL

Three-piece 2:19 Special offer lo-fi, electro / garage rock / Lynch-ian weirdness, along with raw guitar fleshed out with synth electronica and live drum beats. This Falmouth based combo have been referred to as “the Cornish White Stripes” as they rip into their raw, lo-fi, buzzsaw blues with Vicky Gilbert on drums, Mark Arend on guitars and the pair sharing vocal duties. However, last year’s ‘Don’t Shake My Tree’ single has a real early Rolling Stones meets Beck sound to it that is genuinely exciting and elemental in that if you close your eyes you could imagine hearing this around a tribal camp fire as much as you could in a basement bar in Cornish hideaway.

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www.instagram.com/twonineteenspecial

THE TARGETS

The Targets celebrate the spirit of Indie Punk, sharing their journey, passion, and commitment to delivering unforgettable music experiences. Their story is built on energy, connection, and the relentless pursuit of authentic sound that resonates with fans worldwide. In essence, The Targets are a Rock’n’Roll band, that’s all you need to know!

thetargetsuk.com

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VÛLVA

VÛLVA are a rageful 3 piece band from Hertfordshire made up of a fiery female vocal with a powerful combo on the 5 string bass and double kick drums. Interestingly they have released an 11-track album that can be found on Spotify and is called “Live At Daltons”. So this forthcoming performance isn’t their first one at this venue. Expect all femme alt metal as per their new ‘No Mercy For The Prey’ EP.

linktr.ee/vulvaband

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