People will soon be able to stroll through a city centre garden which was forced to close because of knife crime, drugs and antisocial behaviour two years ago.

The garden behind the Brighthelm Church and Community Centre were fenced off in May 2023 after a security guard was threatened at knifepoint.

Now, permanent fencing and gates has been installed, allowing the pace to open to visitors during the day and be locked at night.

The gardens are currently open to the public but without any through access, while works are carried out.

The work, funded by a grant from the United Reform Church Southern Synod, is set to finish at the end of this month.

Brighthelm Centre building manager Ewan Hennelly said: “The enhanced safety of the garden will mean it can fully reopen to residents, the local nursery, church and music school.

“It’s one of the few green spaces in central Brighton where people can relax and this work will make it a much more pleasant experience.”

The work was carried out by Southwick contractor Pilbeam Construction. The company’s pre-construction director Andrew Arrow said: “It is a real privilege to help the Brighthelm Church and Community Centre keep visitors safe by carrying out this important project.

“This is a landmark building in the North Laine and the garden has always been a popular place to sit or use as a through route, but sadly, it had become a magnet for antisocial behaviour.

“Our new fencing and gates have been designed to fit in with the Grade II Listed building and will make people safer.”

The first phase of the £195,000 project started in November and completed at the end of May including installing railings and a gate at the entrance next to North Road, as well as electric gates for cars.

Work also involved adding railings and gates on Church Street, brickwork and installing new planters and working on a pedestrian gate.

Care has been taken to ensure the new railings match the existing cast iron railings.

Victorian arches were uncovered at the centre while Pilbeam carried out excavation works to construct a strip foundation to build a short wall with railings and a large cast iron double gate.

Bricks were discovered just below the surface which were later confirmed to be the arches. They were built during the Victorian era to accommodate the construction of the road from Brighton railway station down to the seafront.

After the discovery, Pilbeam incorporated the historic arches into construction by using them for the new brick wall, which has allowed for the wall and railing to be built exactly as it was before the wall was removed years ago.

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In addition, Sussex contractor Pilbeam has helped the centre to fix its doors free of charge as part of its social value mission, which will avoid the cost of replacing them. It is also helping to widen the disabled access to the building.

The next phase will include repairing and installing railings on Queens Road and is due to complete in July 2026. Two new sections of wall will be built and a brand-new double gate installed.

The building was originally constructed in 1825 as a new home for the Central Free Church and incorporated the former Hanover Chapel.

The Brighthelm Church and Community Centre was founded in 1987 and today provides a home to third sector organisations, leading charities, small community driven businesses, meetings, events and conferences.