Two men have been charged with cannabis production and being part of an organised crime group after a Hove lettings agent was raided.

Police raided the offices of Spark and Sons in Western Road, Hove, last Wednesday, as well as homes in Withdean Road, Brighton and Hallyburton Road, Hove.

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Officers seized a number of items from all three addresses, including false identification documents, mobile phones, laptops, paperwork, and cash.

A 59-year-old man was located at the premises in Western Road and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug (cannabis), participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, conspiring to produce a class B drug (cannabis), being concerned in the production of a class B drug (cannabis), permitting the use of a premises for supply of cocaine, permitting the production or attempted production on a premises of a class B drug (cannabis) and attempting to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

He has been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.

A 27-year-old man was located at the address in Withdean Road, and a 36-year-old man was located at the property in Hallyburton Road.

Both were arrested and charged the next day.

Daniel Askari, 27, of Withdean Road, Brighton was charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice, permitting the use of a premises for the supply of cocaine, permitting the production or attempted production on a premises of a class B drug, conspiring to produce cannabis, attempting to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Askari, a Swedish national, is the sole director and owner of PFH Estates, which trades as Spark and Sons

Christo Ntonta, 36, of Hallyburton Road, Hove, was charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, conspiring to produce a class B drug (cannabis), and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

They both appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the same day (9 July) and were remanded into custody.

However, following a bail hearing at Hove Crown Court, Ntonta and Askari were released on court bail until their next court appearance on 6 August.

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