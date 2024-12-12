Eight fire engines have been called to a garage fire in Brighton this lunchtime.

The blaze broke out at the domestic garage, which houses six cars, in Green Ridge shortly before 11.30am today.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue has asked people to avoid the area.

The force said: “As of 11.50, everyone has been accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

“We ask that the public avoid the area while crews tackle the fire.

“As of 12.20, we have sent eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

“There are six cars in the garage, which is connected to a house.”

In an update, the fire service said: “As of 1pm, crews are continuing to tackle the fire using firefighting foam and the aerial ladder platform.

The property has been substantially damaged, with the roof partially collapsing.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area and locals are asked to keep doors and windows closed.”