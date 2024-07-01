Brighton and Hove Albion have signed talented teenager Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United for a reported fee of about £30 million.

Albion said this morning (Monday 1 July): “We are pleased to confirm the signing of Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United for undisclosed terms.

“The winger has signed a contract that runs until June 2029.

“The 19-year-old arrives at the club after a hugely successful season on loan with Eredivisie runners up Feyenoord where he scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 27 league appearances.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Yankuba is a young talent that has attracted a lot of interest so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club.

“He is an exciting attacking player with incredible speed.

“He had a very impressive campaign with Feyenoord, gaining experience in both the Champions League and Europa League.

“Now we will give him the time and support he needs to ensure that he settles in.”

Yankuba made the move from Gambia to Europe in 2022 when he joined the Danish side Odense BK.

There he scored four goals and was credited with six assists in 17 appearances which convinced Newcastle to sign him in June last year.

Albion said: “He was immediately loaned to Feyenoord where he made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions.

“That included four appearances in the Champions League, in which he scored once.

“Minteh has made seven appearances for The Gambia, scoring three goals.”