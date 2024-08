Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Crawley Town in a competitive fixture for the first time since January 1992

The clubs will meet at the Amex in the 2nd round of the Caraboa League Cup during the week commencing 26th August.

Back in 1992 Albion beat Crawley 5-0 at the Goldstone with Albion at Championship level and Crawley in the Southern League.

The tie will be the first ever all Sussex League cup match.