Brighton and Hove Albion are due to play Crawley Town in a competitive fixture for the first time since January 1992.

The clubs will meet at the Amex in the second round of the Carabao League Cup in the week commencing Monday 26 August.

Back in 1992, Albion beat Crawley 5-0 at the Goldstone, with Albion at Championship level and Crawley in the Southern League.

A crowd of 18,000 saw the Seagulls win the FA Cup third round clash with two goals from Ian Chapman – one from the spot – as well as contributions from Clive Walker, Mark Gall and Raphael Meade.

The tie this month will be the first ever all Sussex match in the League Cup.

Crawley are back in League One after beating Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in May.