Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 1

Nikita Parris’s header ended her old club Manchester United’s 100 per cent start to the Women’s Super League this season.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion in front of a record crowd at the Amex Stadium.

Marc Skinner’s side took the lead through Grace Clinton’s third goal of the campaign in the 10th minute.

And the England midfielder was within inches of scoring again four minutes later when she struck the bar.

Brighton subsequently hit back seven minutes into the second half as Parris, who was United’s top-scorer last term before moving south on transfer deadline day, nodded beyond Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

It was the first time the goalkeeper had been beaten this season, having kept clean sheets in each of United’s three league wins so far.

Opposite number Sophie Baggaley, another former United player, made some good saves, including late on to deny Elisabeth Terland, who moved the other way in the summer.