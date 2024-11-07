Councillors have refused a family’s application to create a driveway similar to their neighbours’ because their home is in a conservation area.

Simon Evans addressed Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee after officers advised members to refuse his retrospective application for a crossover and to remove a “significant” part of the front boundary wall at 20 Denmark Villas, Hove.

Mr Evans successfully applied to the council for permission for a crossover but it did not include planning permission to remove the wall to create a parking area.

His home is in the Denmark Villas Conservation Area where planning restrictions override some of the usual “permitted development rights”.

At the Planning Committee meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 6 November), Mr Evans told members that six of his neighbours had long-standing crossovers and driveways.

When his family moved into the house in 2011, a street tree prevented Mr Evans from creating a driveway but the tree was removed two years ago.

Mr Evans said: “We feel it does not alter the character of the neighbourhood in any detrimental way, let alone the aspects of it protected by the conservation area.

“It does not result in a noticeable loss of the site’s historic fabric and setting, nor does it give the curtilage of the property an overdeveloped appearance, which would harm the historic character of the property.”

Mr Evans wants to fit an electric vehicle charging point because, he said, there were too few public charging points in the area and he did not want to trail cables across the pavement.

Green councillor Sue Shanks asked how Mr Evans managed to gain permission for the crossover and was told that it was handled by a different team at the council.

Councillor Shanks said: “It’s a shame that council departments can’t work a bit better together. So someone gets permission then they’re also told don’t go ahead because you may not get planning permission.”

Labour councillor Jacob Allen referred to the character statement from the area, written in 1984, which lamented earlier changes to the roofs and loss of gardens for the homes built in 1860.

Councillor Allen said: “I don’t think this preserves or enhances (the conservation area) and therefore is contrary to policy.

“I understand this is the fourth or fifth application. I wasn’t here for those so I am happy to draw a line in the sand here and say no further.”

Labour councillor Alison Thomson voted to approve planning permission alongside Brighton and Hove Independent Mark Earthey.

Councillor Thomson said: “I feel like we’re living in 21st century and we have to be able to make changes. I don’t think this is to my mind (causing) significant harm.”

Councillor Earthey said: “The other five properties have destroyed that character so it is mortally wounded. This is an incremental change that does no harm.”

The committee voted to refuse the application by seven to two, in line with the recommendation by officials.