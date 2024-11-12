The council faces spending millions of pounds to deal with fire safety concerns at a landmark tower block in Brighton.

The news emerged as tenants – who were shut out with no notice on Friday – were told that a fire could spread through the entire building in 30 to 60 minutes.

A safe building should be able to withstand a fire for 120 minutes – or 90 minutes with sprinklers, according to a fire safety report.

Scores of angry tenants of New England House, a key business building for high-tech and digital firms, went to a meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Monday 11 November).

Some of their anger resulted from learning that the council had been warned about the need to tackle fire safety at the building years ago – at least as early as July 2020.

At Hove Town Hall, tenants heard Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive Jess Gibbons and the Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor apologise.

Other senior officials and councillors were present for the heated meeting – and yesterday the building also reopened.

But the council said: “Brighton and Hove City Council has shared extracts from a fire engineer’s report with the business tenants detailing significant fire safety risks at New England House.

“This report necessitated the council’s decision to temporarily close the building at short notice on Friday, 8 November.

“The fire engineer’s report, commissioned directly by the council, provides a comprehensive analysis of the fire safety issues within the building.

“The key conclusion of the report is that the level of risk is deemed ‘intolerable’, requiring immediate action.

“The report highlights potential fire spread and compartmentation breaches, raising serious concerns about the fire safety of the premises.”

Key points from the fire engineer’s report include

Many fire safety issues cannot be adequately addressed with current control measures.

Compartmentation of some business units is compromised, with over 1,000 inadequacies documented.

No fire protection for staircases, posing serious risks if the façade fails during evacuation.

Current fire detection does not cover all necessary areas.

Inadequate arrangements for evacuating disabled individuals.

Electrical installation has exceeded its useful life (and there are) concerns about exposed distribution boards with combustible materials contained in tenant areas.

Firefighting provisions are unsuitable and difficult to manage.

Many fire risk assessments within individual businesses are not adequate.

Before the building had reopened, Councillor Taylor said: “I want to offer the council’s sincerest apology to all those affected. This is not a decision the council took lightly or without consideration for the tenants.

“However, given the information we received from the fire engineer’s report, it was a difficult yet necessary action to keep people safe.

“We completely understand the disruption, confusion, and anxiety this temporary closure has caused.

“The council remains dedicated to supporting the tenants of New England House and is working diligently to address the findings and implement the required safety measures to reopen the building as soon as possible.”