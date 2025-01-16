Ipswich Town 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

Albion won their first ever top-flight match at Portman Road, with goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter.

The Seagulls had chances in the first half, most notably falling to Joao Pedro who forced a couple of good saves from former Albion keeper Christian Walton.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Liam Delap forced a full stretch save from Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen. Omari Hutchinson also forced Verbruggen into making another good save at full stretch.

Brighton started to take the match to the hosts. Pervis Estupinan had two or three half chances to score for Albion in the first half.

After the break, they continued in the same vein, creating more chances and taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

Just after Wes Burns went close for the home side, it was Mitoma who put Albion in front after good build up play involving Matt O’Riley and Yasin Ayari.

Albion controlled play and did all they could to find a second – and it fell to substitute Rutter.

Ayari whipped in a free kick which was flicked on by fellow substitute Danny Welbeck and Rutter dragged the ball underneath Lewis Dunk and more importantly Walton too. Albion then had to survive a VAR check

Brighton go back to ninth in the Premier League and travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday (19 January).