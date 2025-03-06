Beach sports company Yellowave can turn a toilet block into a café and offices on Hove seafront after councillors gave the scheme planning permission.

Yellowave, which already has a site in Kemp Town, overcame objections from people living on Hove seafront for its latest project in Western Esplanade.

More than 90 people objected to the scheme, according to a report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee. But 111 people sent in comments in support.

The committee met at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 5 March) and approved the plans which form part of the new Hove Beach Park – a section of the seafront undergoing a £15 million revamp.

Susan Howard spoke on behalf of seafront residents, raising concerns about the “privatisation” and commercialisation of public space as well as the effect on the Sackville Gardens Conservation Area.

She said: “High-security fencing all around the adjoining area is unnecessary and will entirely destroy the setting, as will the proposed 3m-high container building on the Kingsway side.

“This will take up a quarter of the plaza and dominate the whole, including the bowls pavilion.”

Labour councillor Julie Cattell, who represents Westbourne and Poets Corner ward, said that the project was the last piece in the jigsaw of Hove Beach Park.

Councillor Cattell, the council’s major projects lead, said: “Where a development proposal would lead to less than substantial harm to the significance of a designated heritage site, this should be weighed against the public benefit including, where appropriate, the optimal environmental use.

“The heritage officer is of the view that this is the case here and welcomed elements such as the active use and repair and restorative works to the former public toilets, the fountain and the upgrading of an under-used site.”

Yellowave managing director Katie Mintram, 49, said that the business had been invited to tender for the sand sports area as the council looked to make up a funding shortfall.

The government awarded the £15 million project a £9.5 million “levelling up” grant but the council had to find the rest of the money – and was trying to keep costs down.

She said that the fencing was intended to open up the site to allow families to watch the sports while drinking coffee as children played in the sand pit – keeping balls in and intruders at bay.

Ms Mintram said: “Schools can use the indoor beach hut space designed to admit a class of 32 children so they can enjoy a carousel of activities while also being in the shade or out of the rain.

“Pedestrians can meander through the site, look at the pond or stop and watch the sports. The north gate will remain open to the public during operating hours.”

Yellowave is spending £38,000 on sand alone which will need to be cleaned and replaced every two years while the fence about 8ft to 9ft high – or between 2.4m and 2.75m.

Councillors asked why a private company would be managing the site. The council’s seafront manager Toni Manuel said that the council had looked into running it in-house and using a leisure company.

She said: “Somebody who’s operating a padel court may not necessarily be an expert in delivery of sand sports and vice versa. After much deliberation, we decided upon the single independent operator model.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks voted against the application because she was unhappy with the position of the additional building as overbearing and in an inappropriate place close to the road.

Councillor Shanks said: “I feel we’re being asked to make a decision on something that’s not just about planning. It’s about who organises things and who runs them and how much public space we give out to private companies.”

Labour councillor Maureen Winder said: “The design of anything that’s on the seafront matters because it’s an impression of the city and it’s how people feel about it.

“I’m very worried about the fencing and how that closes off an area where people are used to walking along and looking out over the sea and having a feeling of space and a view.”

Labour councillor Joy Robinson also voted against the application because she was not happy with the height and the area covered by fencing.

Another Labour councillor, Paul Nann, voted in favour. He praised Yellowave for being a local business run by people who lived in Hove and said that they were providing the sand sports area in a way that the council could not.

Councillor Nann, who represents Wish ward, said: “We’re never going to design a sand sports area that’ll fit into a chocolate boxy conservation area. It revitalises a moribund area of the seafront. It’s a no-brainer.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “Yellowave do a marvellous job. I was there when they first opened in Madeira Drive and they would do a splendid job here. They are very successful and the beach house looks great.”