LOLA YOUNG – CHALK, BRIGHTON 13.3.25

In the intimate venue of Brighton’s Chalk, Lola Young delivered an emotionally charged and vocally stunning performance. Proving why she is one of Britain’s most compelling young artists to watch. Fresh off a BRIT nomination for ‘Best Pop Act’ and a recent performance at the awards, Young took to the stage with humility, allowing her raw vocals and undeniable talent to speak for itself.

The night began with a dynamic performance from the support act Bug Eyed, offering similar a style of quintessentially British music to Young, with energy levels that one expects from a young indie band. The crowd eagerly awaited the arrival of Lola Young and her band, the minimalist stage setup, a simple arrangement that placed full focus on the music, reinforced by the intimate nature of the venue.

With her single ‘Messy’ sitting at No.1 in the UK charts for four weeks, it’s hard not to feel like Lola Young has already outgrown the stage she is on. Promising new music soon, she reassures fans that this is just the beginning. To some, she may appear an overnight success, but her recent surge in popularity has also brought retrospective attention to her 2023 album ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’. From which she performs the pop synth track ‘Revolve Around You’ and the punchy direct ‘Don’t Hate Me’ demonstrating her current style of songwriting is not an overnight achievement.

Young’s performance is nothing short of bold, her outstanding vocal ability hitting with the force of a punch. Especially on the opening track ‘Good Books’, which successfully set the tone for the night, commanding the stage with confidence. Meanwhile the more spoken-word-esque ‘F*ck’ and ‘Big Brown Eyes’ maintained momentum, with Young’s energy effortlessly translating into the crowd. The audience, predominantly female and many dressed as though they’d just raided the local Urban Outfitters, served as a reflection of Young herself: effortlessly cool, unfiltered, and undeniably Gen Z. Her band was equally impressive, with a standout performance from the bassist, delivering powerful bass lines on ‘Wish You Were Dead’ and ‘F*ck’. As the set built towards the end of ‘Conceited’, the band locked in to create an electrifying atmosphere that heightened tension for the encore.

Young’s between-song crowd interactions were refreshingly unfiltered, chaotic, candid and endearingly shambolic. Her off the cuff remarks felt more like a catch up with an old friend at the pub. It is this authenticity that allows for audience relatability, earning her such a devoted and obsessive fan base. At one point she addresses the crowd, laughing: “Have you lot seen that sh*t that’s going around on the internet?”, a reference to viral claims that she’s a “nepo baby” due to her Great Aunt being The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson. Highlighting the impact of internet culture on the modern music industry, where terms like “industry plant” and “nepo baby” are often thrown around and weaponised against new artists, often unfairly. The revelation then transpires that Julia Donaldson is in the crowd with us, followed by Young apologising to her relative for all the swearing. These moments continue throughout the show, stumbling across statements with both confidence and earnestness. Moments like this underscore the frequently drawn comparisons between Lola Young and the likes of Adele, Lily Allen, Amy Winehouse. It is clear this is for a variety of reasons, not just sonically, but the unapologetic blend of wit and confidence.

A personal highlight of the night was ‘You Noticed’, a beautifully sombre track recounting the difficulties of leaving a relationship where Young previously felt seen. This performance serves as an excellent demonstration of her range as an artist, not just vocally but emotionally and stylistically. The punchy aggressive songs are balanced with vulnerable moments like this, as well as the candid lyricism that one can rely on in a Lola Young song. The night built towards a climatic encore, with the inevitable yet electrifying performance of ‘Messy’. The entire crowd was ecstatic, singing every word in unison, a shared experience that tapped into the, ironically, shared feeling of being an outsider. It was pertinent to me in this moment how engaged her fanbase is, indubitably locking in and sharing intimate moments throughout the show.

This, to me, makes the promise of a successful artist, with an ability to conquer a cult following. Despite accusations of being a “one hit wonder”, Young demonstrates longevity in her art, talent, passion and skill. With new music on the horizon and a fanbase that only seems to be growing across the globe, it seems that this is just the beginning. It is likely that when she next tours, she will be on a much bigger stage, making Thursday night even more special for those that went.

Lola Young setlist:

‘Good Books’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

‘Wish You Were Dead’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

‘F*ck’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

‘You Noticed’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

‘Revolve Around You’ (from 2023 ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’ album)

‘Big Brown Eyes’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

‘Crush’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

‘Walk On By’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

‘Charlie’ (a 2024 single with Lil Yachty)

‘Don’t Hate Me’ (from 2023 ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’ album)

‘Conceited’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

(encore)

‘Messy’ (from 2024 ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ album)

